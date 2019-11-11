The lovely couple was seen happily riding a motorbike after walking down in a beautiful ceremony.

Newly weds

The bride was spotted a gorgeous gown with matching accessories for her big day. The wore a lustrous hairstyle while romancing sitting behind her husband who proudly drove the bike to their safety.

Newly weds spotted on a motorbike

According to the social media user @sugarstick4life who shared the photos, “this couple got married over the weekend in Bonny Island, Rivers State and the husband drove his wife home afterwards.

I love how happy the bride seems and how proud the husband looks. May God bless their union. The marriage starts after the wedding. Simplicity does it best.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds and they go their much-awaited honeymoon.