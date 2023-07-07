Pastor Enoch's wife, Praise wore the dreamiest outfits ever for her traditional wedding

The head pastor of the Christ Embassy Youth Church in Ghana is marrying Praise Amenkhienan, a Nigerian who is also a stalwart in the Nigerian branch of the church.

The extravagant wedding has been trending on social media following the showcase of rich Ghanaian and Nigerian culture. Church members, friends and family have travelled to Nigeria, where the opulent event is happening.

Praise Amenkhienan is the luckiest woman to join the Enoch Boamah family after tying the knot to the young pastor in a glamourous star-studded event.

The ceremony witnessed royalty and display of both rich Ghanaian and Nigerian traditions as colourful Kente fabrics and Edo colours flooded the event.

When the bride stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her outfits.

Her first dress was a beautiful red traditional gown with outstanding beading all over which is so rich and regal.

The dress was contoured to match her beautiful figure which obviously got the attention of many.

She further changed into a floor-sweeping kente dress that had blue and pink as the dominant colours.

We can't stop staring at her gorgeous hair and flawless makeup making her the most woman at the event.

If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Raychel was on her wedding day.

Check the photos and videos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana