Planning a destination wedding? 4 checklist to consider

Destination weddings are a fantastic way to make one of the most memorable days of your life even more amazing. But where do you even start to bring your dream big day to life?

Although destination weddings come with many perks that can streamline the wedding planning process. With a clear vision and a little help from a wedding planner, you can achieve all your wedding goals.

Here's a checklist of what you should consider when planning a destination wedding:

Choose a location

When deciding on a destination, keep in mind that it must be safe and have all of the resources you need.

Ensure there are no recent travel warnings, political issues, or health concerns in the region—if there are and you remain undeterred, make sure your guests are fully informed and that none of your guests will feel uncomfortable due to their religion, gender, or sexual preference.

Consider guest lodging

While etiquette does not require you to cover the cost of accommodations, it's a thoughtful gesture to provide recommendations that satisfy a range of budgets.

Setting up room blocks can help you negotiate a lower price and consolidate everyone in one vicinity. Also, don't set your date until you're sure there's room available for everyone.

Visit in advance

Ideally, you'll see your venue once before booking, and again three to four months before the wedding to finalize details.

If a second trip isn't possible, arrive at least five days early to make sure you made the right decision.

Also, visit during peak and non-peak hours, from Thursday to Sunday, to get a sense of the overall vibe the location has to offer. "This is the perfect time for you to see and feel what your guests will feel and experience.

Choose an appropriate dress

Carefully consider the climate and terrain of your wedding day when dress shopping. Breathable fabrics work best in hot, humid locations, while dresses made from thick materials are better suited for cooler climates for the marriage requirements