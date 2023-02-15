Post Valentine's Day: 5 ways to successfully get back with your partner after breakup

Nothing can be more painful than breaking up prior to Valentine's Day.

Even if you and your partner parted ways a few months before V-Day, chances are, that hurt is still fresh if it was a meaningful relationship. And knowing the holiday of romance is approaching can fill you with a unique sense of dread.

Maybe you have regrets now and would want to have your partner back. Here are some things to do to get them back in your arms again:

Acknowledge past hurt

When getting back together, it's important to be able to talk about the past, even though this can be difficult and painful.

There is a temptation to sweep it under the rug, move on, and not talk about it. When this happens, past hurts tend to fester and surface again in the relationship.

Respect your partner's perspective

In relationships, especially post-breakup, it's important to make space for both perspectives. This means that you need to step away from thinking that one person is right and the other is wrong, says Cheney.

This will allow both partners to express their feelings healthily in a safe space.

Discuss what you've learned since the breakup

While breakups can be very painful, they can also be a learning experience to move forward and discuss what you've learned and consider what you can change going forward.

Look for ways to make this time better

Take time to figure out how you think the second time around can be better than before. You will both have to actively work to change old patterns to make sure that getting back together goes smoothly and that you end up in a healthy partnership.

Create time to connect