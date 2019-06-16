Mothers, especially use these words to deter their child from engaging in negative vices.

'Your daddy is coming' ' I am calling your daddy right now' ' I will tell your daddy when it comes' among others makes every child submissive and obedient.

Regardless of being 'scared' of their fathers, most children love the company of their fathers. It brings them great joy to spend some time with them.

If you live in a compound house, you are also most likely to hear, ' my daddy bought this for me', 'my daddy says he will take me to the mall this Xmas or Easter'.

Some mothers don't have the strong will power to correct their child and love them simultaneously. Motherly love begins and ends with pampering and caring for their words.

It becomes difficult for them to discipline their children when they are going wayward. 'My womb'. ' Kwabena , you will kill me with heart attack oh'. Don't do that again. Do you want me to tell your father? While serving him a big bowl full of rice and chicken. Will it be enough? Hence, the name mummy's boy or girl.

On the other hand, a father blesses and cares for his child with the right hand and nurtures them with the left hand.

Most children feel and think their fathers are 'wicked' when the man fails to balance his actions. He should love the child more than he disciplines him and vice versa. There should be an equilibrium if you don't want to receive a towel on Father's day. Your child should be comfortable around you and trust you enough to share his secrets with you.

You are failed to win your child over if he doesn't tell you about his worst or embarrassing moments or every little gist about his first girlfriend. Traditional, men spend less hours at home but there should be unbreakable bond between you and your children.

Just a he feels scared at the mention of your name, he should equally rejoice when his mother threatens him with your name.

A good father should be a double edged sword and a magnetic that holds his family together.

In an exclusive interview with Ghana's rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame disclosed that modern men are changing the narratives. They are putting in the same energy they have for crafts into building a healthy relationship with their children.

Internet users were madly in love when Ghanaian musician, Sarkordie posted a photo of himself dressing up his daughter for professional day at school.

Samini, Stonebwoy and other musicians have shared lovely pictures of them having quality time with their children.

Ghanaian footballers, Sulley Muntari, Christian Atsu and Samuel Inkoom are perfect examples of an all round father.

What kind of relationship do you have with your dad? Share with us after watching this interview.