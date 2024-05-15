7 signs that prove your boyfriend may not have good intentions for you

1. Love bombing

Initially, it might feel wonderful to be showered with excessive affection, gifts, and promises. This phase, known as "love bombing," often serves to captivate and monopolize your attention.

However, if this intense admiration feels overwhelming and quickly shifts to less attentive behavior, it might be a tactic to win you over without genuine long-term intentions.

2. The relationship feels too perfect

If everything seems too perfect and your partner agrees with everything you say, never expresses dissent, and doesn't engage in meaningful conflicts or discussions about future challenges, it could be a sign that they are not planning deeply.

Healthy relationships require navigating disagreements and planning for real-life challenges, not just enjoying an endless honeymoon phase.

3. Excessive niceness without depth

While kindness is crucial in a relationship, if his niceness seems surface-level without deeper emotional connection or serious conversations about feelings and the future, it could be a red flag.

A partner interested in a long-term relationship will want to connect on a deeper emotional level, not just maintain a pleasant façade.

4. Avoidance of serious topics

If he consistently avoids discussing serious subjects like marriage, children, financial planning, or even making plans for the distant future, it might indicate a lack of long-term intentions.

A partner thinking long-term would be open to discussing and planning for the future, even if those conversations include acknowledging uncertainties or challenges.

5. Lack of integration into each other’s lives

A telling sign is if you notice a reluctance on his part to integrate you into his life. This can include not introducing you to friends and family, not sharing details about his daily life, or not involving you in his hobbies and interests.

6. Inconsistent communication

Communication that fluctuates between being intense and then distant, like not hearing from him for days, can indicate a lack of serious commitment.

One day he's clingy and on the phone all day with you, the next time you are begging for a text back. Consistent communication is key to a healthy, long-term relationship.

7. He prioritizes convenience over commitment

If your interactions seem to be based more on convenience than on a genuine interest in being together, such as only meeting up when it suits him or not going out of his way to see you, this may be a sign that he’s not in it for the long haul.

Being aware of these signs can help you assess the health and direction of your relationship. If you suspect that your partner may not be as committed as you are, it's important to bring your concerns to the table.