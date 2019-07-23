Of course, with things like that constantly playing on your mind and being portrayed everywhere around us, the idea of loving up and feeling all those amazing feelings would surely sound pleasing to the ears.

But hold the thought for a minute. Because sometimes, it may be better to remain single or to get out of a relationship rather than to stay boo’d up.

Here are times when you should really consider being by yourself instead of being/staying in a relationship.

For those who are still single…

The thought of being with someone scares you

If the idea of being in a relationship scares you deep down and you know you couldn’t possibly be with another human without losing your mind, it means you are not ready and there’s nothing to be worried about in that.

It is better to be by yourself till the idea no longer frightens you instead of letting people pressure you to do what you feel unready/ill-equipped for. You shouldn’t pressure yourself either.

A consuming passion

You’re probably at a phase of your life where all you want to do is concentrate on yourself, explore your passions, and all the options available to you. You could be pursuing a career that is all-consuming.

It is all you have time for, all you are willing to create space and spare energy for... then maybe you should be grateful not to have another person demanding your time and attention away from other things that have meaning for you.

Maybe you should just keep it that way for a bit longer.

Livio Monti / 123RF

More Freedom

When you’re single, you can do what you want, when you want. When you’re a solo agent, navigating the world is based on your desires and needs alones and if that is something you would rather not give up just yet, then great.

If you are already in a relationship…

Serial cheat

You really do not have to be with a relentless cheat. You just might be better by yourself than having to stick with someone whose idea of a relationship is to be yours only when you are together.

Away from you and they become public property. If that is what your relationship feels like, maybe leaving it is what you should be thinking about.

Muswada

No peace

Cheating is surely not the only thing that makes relationships undesirable. Being so detached from each other emotionally and mentally could also be something problematic. And in a relationship where you are always at loggerheads over everything, leaving and being by yourself is a legit choice you should consider making.

Doesn’t take time to understand you or learn your love language

As the popular saying goes: you need to be with someone who speaks your language so you don’t spend the rest of your life interpreting your soul.

If you are with someone who doesn’t even try to do beyond bare minimum, who dies not make the effort to show you love in the manner you understand and relate with most, chances are that yuour satisfaction and happiness level would be so, so low.

And really, wouldn’t you rather be all yourself.