Simple and chic: This bride ditched all the wigs for a pixie cut hairstyle on her big day

Aside from the outfit fantasies brides have, the hairstyle for the day is one thing that is also very important. You need to select a hairstyle that will make you stand out, feel confident and look glamorous throughout the day.

It is essential that you choose the best fit for that day as it is one of the most important things that make up a beautiful bride.

Over the years, frontal wigs and long hair are what most brides choose for their weddings but pixie cut is taking over the trends.

Yaa and Yaw said their “I do” with family, friends, and well-wishers in attendance.

The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

Just like most brides, Yaa looked gorgeous in her stunning red Kente combo outfit. What is more stunning about her look is her hairstyle. She ditched the numerous hair frontals and body waves that usually cascaded around the shoulders of brides for her simple pixie cut. She kept it all classy and chic with her flawless makeup and accessories.

Yaw was definitely not caught slacking either as he came through looking dapper in his Kaftan outfit.

Everything about the ceremony preached love and beauty and the joy in the atmosphere was simply undeniable.

Check photos below:

[Photo credit: Stepford Gh]

