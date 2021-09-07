Simple ways to create your wedding hashtag

One of those new trends is the wedding hashtag. With guests eager to share in your big day, many couples encourage using a custom wedding hashtag when posting on social media during the celebration. Usually, the hashtag is a play on the couple’s names or a creative turn of phrase.

Below are five tips for creating the best wedding hashtag:

Tap into your network of creative minds

Online generators will pump out wedding hashtag ideas after you type in your names and wedding date. But it's likely to be generic, like #MrandMrsSmith, etc. Instead, brainstorm with the ones who know you best. Utilize your own network to get everyone thinking.

Personalise it

Personalization is huge. Start by writing down your and your fiancé's first and last names and your wedding date. Then play around with different words. The biggest tip is to embrace alliteration. Having that repeat in letters and sounds makes it so much catchier.

Make it memorable

In order for all of the photos to get tagged appropriately, ensure the hashtag is at the tip of guests' fingertips as they're typing their captions. People will use it if it's really catchy and easy. For example, a couple that married on July 11 used #ThankHeavenfor711. How's that for easy to remember?

Stay away from hard-to-spell words

Let's say your fiancé has a long, complicated last name. Your side of the family, who isn't as familiar with the name, will likely have trouble spelling it. You'll end up with tons of misspelt hashtags attached to photos you may never see. Instead, try a different approach by focusing on first names, the date, or even your wedding location.

Spread the word