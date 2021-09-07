There is no shortage of wedding trends to explore when planning. From creative dessert spreads to elaborate photo booths, the modern-day wedding is full of fun breaks from tradition.
Simple ways to create your wedding hashtag
Wedding hashtags are a great way to consolidate all those fun Instagram and Facebook pics from the big day into one easily clickable place.
One of those new trends is the wedding hashtag. With guests eager to share in your big day, many couples encourage using a custom wedding hashtag when posting on social media during the celebration. Usually, the hashtag is a play on the couple’s names or a creative turn of phrase.
Below are five tips for creating the best wedding hashtag:
- Tap into your network of creative minds
Online generators will pump out wedding hashtag ideas after you type in your names and wedding date. But it's likely to be generic, like #MrandMrsSmith, etc. Instead, brainstorm with the ones who know you best. Utilize your own network to get everyone thinking.
- Personalise it
Personalization is huge. Start by writing down your and your fiancé's first and last names and your wedding date. Then play around with different words. The biggest tip is to embrace alliteration. Having that repeat in letters and sounds makes it so much catchier.
- Make it memorable
In order for all of the photos to get tagged appropriately, ensure the hashtag is at the tip of guests' fingertips as they're typing their captions. People will use it if it's really catchy and easy. For example, a couple that married on July 11 used #ThankHeavenfor711. How's that for easy to remember?
- Stay away from hard-to-spell words
Let's say your fiancé has a long, complicated last name. Your side of the family, who isn't as familiar with the name, will likely have trouble spelling it. You'll end up with tons of misspelt hashtags attached to photos you may never see. Instead, try a different approach by focusing on first names, the date, or even your wedding location.
- Spread the word
Coming up with the perfect hashtag is a start, but you also want to get people to use it. "If you don't make sure people are aware, then it doesn't filter through as well as you had hoped. Drive it home by printing your hashtag somewhere your guests will see it—like on the bottom of your ceremony programs or on cocktail napkins at the bar. And once you've settled on your hashtag, don't be afraid to use it. As soon as you come up with it, you can use it for your own planning, like when you're getting your marriage license or registering. You can create a storybook for the whole process.
