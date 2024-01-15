ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 common mistakes newly married women make

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Embarking on a new chapter in life, such as marriage, often brings immense joy and excitement.

Common mistakes married couples make [Image: Danie James]
Common mistakes married couples make [Image: Danie James]

However, there are some common pitfalls that some married women may encounter at the beginning of a marriage. Here are some potential mistakes to be mindful of:

Recommended articles

1. Taking on all the housework without seeking help: It's easy to fall into traditional gender roles, but a healthy marriage involves shared responsibilities.

It's essential to communicate openly about expectations regarding household chores and to work together to create a fair division of labor.

2. Inviting people into the marriage too early: Building a strong foundation for your marriage is necessary, and involving too many external opinions or introducing complex issues too early can add unnecessary stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's important to prioritize the bond between you and your partner before seeking advice or input from others.

3. Trying too hard to please in-laws: While it's natural to want to get along with your in-laws, it's essential to establish boundaries and not compromise your well-being to please others.

Striking a balance between maintaining a positive relationship with your in-laws and asserting your own needs is key.

4. Neglecting self-care: It's easy to get caught up in the demands of a new marriage, but it's important to prioritize self-care.

Neglecting your own needs can lead to burnout and potentially strain the relationship. Taking time for personal hobbies, friendships, and relaxation is essential for overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each partner should feel comfortable expressing their needs and concerns, and both should work together to build a healthy, supportive relationship. Marriage is a journey that requires continuous effort from both individuals involved.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

Why you shouldn't stay friends with your ex. Getty Image; Insider

These are 3 reasons it’s not advisable to stay friends with your ex

Porn addiction can affect your relationships [MelMagazine]

How pornography affects your brain and relationships

Common mistakes married couples make [Image: Danie James]

4 common mistakes newly married women make