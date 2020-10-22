After her 'work husband' noticed how sad she had been, he decided to cheer her up with some GH¢1,000.

Akua, the narrator, noted that her colleague got to their office and just gave her the money.

"LMAO this is funny and not funny! my work husband just got to the office and gave me a 1000 cedis that I've been too sad lately and I eat fried yam too much so I should take lmaoooooooooooooo Oh my!," she wrote on Twitter.

Following her comment, Twitter users have gone all jealous. They are either doubting her or saying she is just paid for loads of work she has done for her husband.

When was the last time your work wife or husband gave you money? Or you'll explain later?