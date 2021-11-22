RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Stunning: Berla Mundi just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous traditional kente outfit

Berlinda Entsie

It's the slay for us. Berla gave us perfect bridal look for this season.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi

One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Media personality and style influencer, Berla Mundi is amongst the few style influencers in the country making bold fashion statements. She lightens up the streets when she steps out in her chic but casual apparel.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Berla makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

She just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

The fashionista wore a red and blue kente combo with some beading on the hanging sleeve that made her look stunning.

Her deep wave hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders and the flawless makeup was just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Berla Mundi is here to serve you one.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie

