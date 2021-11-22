Stunning: Berla Mundi just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous traditional kente outfit

Media personality and style influencer, Berla Mundi is amongst the few style influencers in the country making bold fashion statements. She lightens up the streets when she steps out in her chic but casual apparel.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Berla makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

She just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

The fashionista wore a red and blue kente combo with some beading on the hanging sleeve that made her look stunning.

Her deep wave hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders and the flawless makeup was just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Berla Mundi is here to serve you one.