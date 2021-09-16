Stunning: This bride's traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles. The fabric symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Harriet and her boyfriend, Alexander tied the knot recently in a beautiful yet simple ceremony.

For the traditional marriage, Harriet wore her floor-sweeping yellow and brown kente combo that made her look stunning. Her shoulder-length curly hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

Her husband, Alexander, looked dapper in his white Agbada outfit.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Harriet is here to serve you one.

Check photos below:

[Photos: Ousu_sakyi]

