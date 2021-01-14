Love is indeed a beautiful thing. And we know that everyone deserves love. So for every time that love happens, our hearts do a complete happy dance!

South African bride, Rebotile Malomane recently got married to the love of her life and their wedding was everything to be giddy about. The love birds embarked on their journey to forever in grand style.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

Rebotile's dress was not typical considering the usual African traditional wedding dress style.

Her dress reminded us that there are no rules in fashion when it comes to the wedding. Her dress wasn’t what you see every day, but an off-the-shoulder pink dress with a corseted bodice and fairytale silhouette that was finished with tiered ruffles. She complimented the Gert-Johan Coetzee’s custom-made gown with pink lips, on-point face beat, and over-the-top ponytail hairdo.

Rebotile's husband also gave a nod to the bohemian style by opting for a suit for what seemed to be a traditional wedding.

It was truly a beautiful celebration for the couple and their guests. Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter.

Check photos below:

Rebotile Malomane

Rebotile Malomane

Rebotile Malomane and her husband

Rebotile Malomane and her husband

Rebotile Malomane and her husband