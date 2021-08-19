Take his phone go live and introduce yourself if he doesn't post you- Delay advises women

Delay posted this advice on her Twitter handle and it has generated a huge debate on the micro-blogging website.

The post she made read, “If he doesn’t post you, take his phone go live and introduce yourself.”

In effect, the TV personality was asking ladies in relationships to announce their relationship status so that they can solidify their places in the lives of their men.

It could also imply that announcing one’s status could clear any doubt of the man being in multiple relationships with other women.