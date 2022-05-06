The disadvantages of being single for too long

Here are three disadvantages of being single for too long.

You will always prefer the cheapest options available

When you are not in a relationship, you have nothing to commit to and nothing to work on and perfect. With all this relative comfort, you will drift into a dangerous plateau where you will be very comfortable with the cheapest options available. From clothing to food and from friendships to the fulfilment of the adventurous instincts of your desires, you will always settle for options just below average and, on a few occasions, average. This can be disastrous for your personal development. You can never grow when you are always okay with the cheap options.

You lose interest in the surrounding

Your environment is a very important component of your being. You cannot thrive in an environment that you do not understand. If you are to pursue personal development and the fulfilment of your goals, you will have to begin with an understanding of the very environment you live in. Without such mastery, you will always find yourself drifting to the very deserted areas as far as personal development is concerned, which can be disastrous.

You have no desire to make things right