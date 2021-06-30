RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

This bride's natural hairstyle will give you some heart eyes

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Check out the perfect natural hairstyle inspiration for your wedding.

Bride
Bride

Bridal hairstyling requires a certain level of organisation and it's very important to get a professional stylist to guarantee you a good hair day.

Recommended articles

People usually doubt if their natural hair can be styled for their wedding especially if they do not want the wigs like usually done.

But this bride rocked the natural hair with class.

Adorned in a colourful burgundy dress, the absolute gorgeous bride rocked the natural hairstyle which made her look stunning. Her flawless makeup was just top-notch.

If you want the perfect natural hairstyle for your wedding, take your inspiration from here.

Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

If your man does these 7 things, never let him go

If your man does these 7 things, never let him go (Nytex Memory Foam)

How to enjoy friendship with benefits without catching feelings

How to enjoy friendship with benefits without catching feelings. [iStock]