This Ghanaian bride wore 13 gorgeous gowns for her wedding [Videos/Photos]

The wedding day is one of the most anticipated days in the lives of many. With such anticipation comes great preparation, especially with your look.

We live for ethereal and beautiful bridal looks and Miriam achieved that with her outfits.

She got married in a star-studded ceremony to her love, Najeeb. The nuptials between the two love birds was a 3-day event.

Arguably the Islamic wedding of the year, 2023 in Ghana, the three-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture and the bride had the dresses to prove it.

Miriam found just the perfect wedding outfits and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente and lace apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

When Miriam stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her outfits.

Her first dress was a beautiful white dress. Then she changed into a colourful lace fabric wrap with long sleeves blouse. Then to another gold and brown combo outfit.Then a blue combo dress.

On Day 2, Miriam wore another four outfits for the ceremony. We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

Then on Day 3, the white wedding, Miriam was a show stopper. She first wore a white robe to begin the day. Then, there was a lace detail, silver beaded asymmetrical cascading and the train was just long enough that she dedicated some bridesmaids as carriers.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Miriam’s wedding dress was simply unique. The silhouette of the gown even reminded us of Disney Princess Tiana’s dress. Her designer featured a sweetheart neckline that settles with the look.

She further wore three different outfits for the wedding reception. Definitely, an event that was classy and glamorous by all standards.

Even the hair gear and glittering hair accessories are something we can’t compete with. Her makeup, flawless!

She has set an unbreakable fashion statement for brides including our celebrity brides for the next couple of years.

The details of the wedding gown will blow your mind. Zoom in and comment on what you see.

