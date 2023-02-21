ADVERTISEMENT
This Ghanaian groom ditched suits for traditional outfits on his wedding day

Berlinda Entsie

We love the unconventional simplicity that silently screamed at Mawuli and Nunya's Ghanaian wedding.

Mawuli and Nunya's wedding
Mawuli and Nunya's wedding

Mawuli and his better half, Nunya said "I do" to each other in a colourful event.

The adorable couple left us in love with their outfits for the ceremony.

A wedding is the most important event in everyone’s life. This is the reason women want to make it more special with their elegant attire.

The groom’s fashion is always overlooked during the wedding process. The bride invests hugely in her wedding dresses and that of her bridesmaids, often giving the men a lean budget for their apparel and other fashion accessories.

Usually, more attention is given to the bride’s gown than the groom’s outfit and this Ghanaian couple's wedding was no exception.

Even though the bride, Nunya, won our hearts with her outfits, we couldn't stop but stare at her husband, Mawuli's outfits.

Mawuli and Nunya's wedding
Mawuli and Nunya's wedding Pulse Ghana

Of course, the groom’s wear for the day is equally important, and so much attention needs to be given to that too.

Usually, men choose tuxedo suits for their weddings but Mawuli ditched that for the traditional Kaftans and Agbada throughout the occasion.

We were awestruck by his outfits which were designed by Sirart.

Sirart, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

The designer styled the groom within 48 hours after his (the groom's) previous designer disappointed him.

Every groom deserves to look his best on his wedding day. Let's get inspired by Mawuli's looks for his wedding.

Mawuli and Nunya's wedding
Mawuli and Nunya's wedding Pulse Ghana
Mawuli and Nunya's wedding
Mawuli and Nunya's wedding Pulse Ghana
Mawuli and Nunya's wedding
Mawuli and Nunya's wedding Pulse Ghana
