Stella tied the knot with the love of her life, Israel in a star-studded event captured by photographer, Nag Images.

The adorable couple gave us the best goal both in their traditional and white wedding.

Stella was beautifully stunning in her red Kente combo ensemble. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom didn't disappoint with his cream Agbada outfit with his hat made of his wife's kente fabric.

They dazzled us with the outfits for their white wedding.

While Stella wore her sweeping floor white gown, Israel step on the aisle with his stunning black suit.

They looked stunning and we couldn't stop staring.

What makes their union captivating is a photo showing how prayerful Stella was. She was captured praying and crying unto God for the union. This is so touching.

Check photos below;

Stella

Stella

Israel and Stella

Israel and Stella

Israel and Stella

Israel and Stella