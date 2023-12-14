4 reasons you should give your partner a surprise visit

Here are 4 reasons you should consider giving your partner a surprise visit.

Discovering hygiene habits: One of the positive outcomes of a surprise visit is the opportunity to observe your partner's hygiene habits.

How they keep their living space can reveal a lot about their cleanliness and organization. This can help you understand their lifestyle and whether your cleanliness preferences align.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discovering how serious they are about you: The way your partner reacts to an unexpected visit can reveal a lot about them. Someone with genuine intentions and nothing to hide will likely welcome you warmly.

On the other hand, if your partner becomes uneasy or defensive, it might raise questions about their transparency. It's a subtle way to gauge their openness and honesty in the relationship.

Determining the fate of the relationship; Sometimes, a surprise visit might lead to unexpected discoveries, like encountering another ‘visitor’ in your partner's home.

While it’s important to trust your partner, how they react to you meeting this visitor of theirs will tell you all you need to know. You’ll have to then use the information to decide if the relationship is worth keeping.

Creating lasting memories: Surprise visits have the potential to create lasting memories in your relationship. The element of surprise adds a touch of excitement and romance, making the experience memorable for both partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

These spontaneous moments can strengthen the bond between you and your partner, fostering a deeper connection.