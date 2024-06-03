ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

You can sue a partner for failing to marry you, here are 3 ways to go about it

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Relationships can be complicated, especially when it comes to promises of marriage.

Wedding rings
Wedding rings

If your partner promised to marry you but then backed out, you might be wondering if you can take legal action. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know about suing for a broken promise to marry.

Recommended articles

In some jurisdictions, you can indeed sue someone for breaking a promise to marry. This type of lawsuit is known as a "breach of promise to marry." Historically, these cases were more common, but modern legal systems tend to handle them with caution, and they are often viewed as outdated.

ADVERTISEMENT

To successfully sue for a breach of promise to marry, you typically need to prove the following:

  1. A clear promise: There must be a clear, unequivocal promise of marriage. Vague statements or casual remarks about getting married generally won't hold up in court.
  2. Reliance on the promise: You must show that you relied on the promise to your detriment. For example, if you made significant life changes, like quitting a job or moving to a new city based on the expectation of marriage, this could support your case.
  3. Damages: You need to prove that you suffered damages as a result of the broken promise. This could be financial losses, emotional distress, or other quantifiable impacts.

Even if you have a strong case, there are several challenges to consider:

  • Proof of promise: Verbal agreements can be hard to prove. Written evidence, such as text messages or letters, can strengthen your case.
  • Cultural and legal shifts: Many modern legal systems view the concept of suing for a broken promise to marry as outdated. Judges may be reluctant to award significant damages.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cultural and legal shifts:
Cultural and legal shifts: ece-auto-gen
  • Privacy concerns: Lawsuits can become public, which might lead to personal details being exposed in court.

Before heading to court, consider these alternatives:

  1. Mediation: A neutral third party can help you and your ex-partner reach a settlement without going to court.
  2. Counseling: Sometimes, professional counseling can help both parties come to an amicable resolution.
  3. Moving on: It might be more beneficial emotionally and financially to focus on moving forward rather than pursuing legal action.
ADVERTISEMENT

While it is possible to sue a partner for failing to marry you after a promise, it's important to weigh the potential benefits against the challenges and emotional toll. Consulting with a legal professional can provide you with specific advice tailored to your situation and jurisdiction.

Relationships are complex, and legal action can add another layer of complication. Make sure to consider all your options and choose the path that best supports your well-being and future happiness.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A couple hanging out

12 ways to get her to like you back without applying too much pressure

Does asking a man for money make a relationship transactional? [TaifaDaily]

Does asking a man for money make a relationship transactional?

Romance scams [theconversation]

Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

Dangers of a high sex count [Pinterest]

Myth or fact? A high body count will affect your future marriage - here's the truth