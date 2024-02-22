You can sue your girl for romance fraud if she does these 4 things

Romance fraud, also known as romance scam, is a type of online fraud where the perpetrator creates a fake profile on dating sites, social media platforms, or online forums to establish a romantic or emotionally close relationship with their victim.

The scammer's ultimate goal is to deceive their target into sending them money or personal information under pretenses.

Recognizing the signs of romance fraud can help you navigate online relationships safely. Here are four red flags that suggest you might be dealing with a scammer, not a suitor.

She's uses so many filters on her photos

So, you met her online, and she's so beautiful, only for you to realize she's been using a combination of filters that could rival any Photoshop expert.

If her online presence is a work of fiction worthy of being shortlisted for a literary award, then you might just have a case for romance fraud.

Remember, a touch-up here and there is fine; turning into a completely different person is another story.

She avoids face-to-face meetings but is always online

Another telltale sign is their consistent avoidance of in-person meetings or video calls. Scammers typically come up with a barrage of excuses for why they can't meet, ranging from being overseas for work to facing a sudden personal crisis.

The aim is to maintain the illusion without exposing their true identity. If your online partner is always finding reasons not to show their face, consider it a red flag.

Requests for money, especially transport money

The most glaring sign of romance fraud is when your online partner starts asking for money. These requests often come after they've established a certain level of emotional connection with you.

The reasons given can seem legitimate at first—medical emergencies, transport expenses to visit you but won't even show up, or some form of financial distress.

Remember, asking for money in any form is not typical behavior in healthy, genuine relationships, especially in the early stages.

She always has a different story to tell

Every time you talk, her life story changes. One day she's an orphan, the next day she has a complicated family drama that requires money to solve.

If her life story requires a guidebook to understand, and you're starting to feel like a background character in her personal telenovela, it might be time to switch off the TV—or, in this case, take legal action.

While suing for romance fraud might not be a common practice, it's a reminder that when it comes to matters of the heart, it's crucial to keep your eyes open, and maybe keep a good lawyer on speed dial.

