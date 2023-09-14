ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Reusing condoms for multiple rounds is dangerous - Healthcare provider cautions

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

A healthcare provider, Abena Yeboah has warned the public against reusing condoms for multiple rounds of sex.

Condoms are not reusable
Condoms are not reusable

Her urgent message shed light on the significant risks associated with this behavior, particularly the alarming increase in cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) linked to this reckless habit.

Recommended articles

Dr. Yeboah sounded this caution while speaking on the Prime Morning show and emphasized that the practice of reusing condoms is contributing to the surge in STI cases.

Many individuals opt to stretch the lifespan of a single condom across multiple sexual encounters.

She highlighted the dire consequences of such behavior, stating that it significantly raises the risk of transmission of STIs due to the compromised integrity of the condom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Dr. Yeboah expressed her concern that the lack of comprehensive sex education in schools and limited guidance from guardians are major factors fueling this dangerous practice.

She noted that the youth often rely on the internet and social media for information about sexual health, which can sometimes be misleading or incomplete.

This depth of proper education contributes to misconceptions surrounding condom use.

Dr. Yeboah elucidated that reusing condoms can lead to their deterioration, making them more susceptible to tearing during subsequent uses.

While condoms can tear for various reasons, using them for multiple ejaculations significantly increases the risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conclusion, Dr. Abena Yeboah's urgent cautionary message on the Prime Morning show serves as a critical reminder of the importance of responsible sexual practices.

Reusing condoms is a dangerous habit that puts individuals at risk of STIs and underscores the pressing need for improved sex education.

It is imperative that the public heed Dr. Yeboah's warnings and prioritize the proper use and disposal of condoms to protect their sexual health and well-being.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

The woman-on-top sex position (Credit: Cafe Mom)

2 sex positions that are considered dangerous for men

The first miss Ghana

Here's why Ewes are called number 9

When a woman loves you

If a woman loves you, you won't have to beg for these 5 things