Top 10 richest female celebs in the world: Rihanna, Taylor Swift's wealth shocking

Forbes used various factors, including stock prices of individual assets and expert consultations to determine the value of private companies, to arrive at the rankings.

The women on the list are entertainers but they have delved into different fields like fashion, music, media, and beauty.

Here are the 10 richest self-made female celebrities in the world

1. Oprah Winfrey

In December 2023, Oprah said she used weight loss medication, but declined to name which one. The TV host said she wants to remove the stigma around the drugs."I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," Winfrey told People. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for." Business Insider USA

With a net worth of $2.5 billion, Oprah is ranked as the richest self-made female billionaire. She invested profits from her show into Harpo Productions and other business ventures, including a musical film with Steven Spielberg called A Color Purple.

2. Rihanna

Business Insider USA

How much is Rihanna worth. She is the youngest self-made female billionaire at 35, Rihanna's net worth is around $1.4 billion. She is known for her Fenty Beauty make-up line and Fenty lingerie which saw a doubling of revenue in 2022. She also collaborated with Puma on a line called Fenty x Puma. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is believed to be expanding to China soon, that just means more money.

3. Kim Kardashian

Business Insider USA

Despite a decline in the value of her shapewear firm, Skims, Kim's net worth remains at $1.2 billion. She also has a private equity firm, SKKY Partners, and launched a skincare line, SKKN by Kim.

4. Taylor Swift

Business Insider USA

According to Forbes, Taylor's net worth has risen to $740 million in 2022, but recent estimates show that she is now a billionaire at $1.1 billion. Her tenth studio album, Midnights, and the Eras tour have contributed to her wealth. Ticketmaster sold over 2 million tickets on a single November day. She also plans to earn more on the road and receive a cut from all 52 performances and merchandise sales.

5. Selena Gomez

Business Insider USA

Selena's net worth has increased from $95 million in 2022 to an estimated $800 million in 2024. She is reportedly in private talks with bankers interested in investing in or acquiring her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, worth $2 billion.

6. Kylie Jenner

Business Insider USA

With a net worth of $680 million, Kylie owns an estimated 44.1% of Kylie Cosmetics, which she sold to French beauty giant Coty for $600 million in 2020. She has been promoting products like Glow Water and Kylie Cosmetics items, including those sold by Selfridges and inspired by DC Comics' Batman. She also has a fashion line and perfumes out this year.

7. Beyonce

Beyonc won her first two Grammys in 2001 with Destiny's Child for their hit single "Say My Name."In 2023, she received her record-breaking 32nd award for her eighth solo album "Renaissance." She has received 88 nominations, tied for the most in history. Business Insider USA

Beyonce's net worth is $540 million, with most of her wealth coming from music. However, with the launch of her skincare brand, Cécred, her fortune may soon increase. She released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, in 2022, broke the record for the most Grammy wins in history, and announced a couture collection with Balmain in 2023. She also embarked on her first solo tour in seven years and purchased a $200 million Malibu mansion.

8. Madonna

At 20, Madonna left the Midwest for New York. She had a few modeling and dance gigs under her belt but had dreams of becoming a musician.She released her first album, "Madonna," in 1983 when she was 24. By the following year, the album was certified platinum, paving the way for a successful career to follow.She has since released over a dozen albums and chart-topping singles such as "Like A Virgin," "Like A Prayer," "Vogue," and more.In her 20s and beyond, Madonna also starred in films like "Desperately Seeking Susan" (1985), "Dick Tracy" (1990), "A League of Their Own" (1992), and "Evita" (1996).Now in her 60s, she's still a culturally relevant pop star, known by many as the Queen of Pop. Business Insider USA

Madonna's net worth is $580 million, and she plans to direct a biopic about herself with Ozark’s Emmy-winning star, Julia Garner. Her wealth comes from her four decades in the music industry, with multiple album sales and tours around the world.

9. Celine Dion

Business Insider USA

Celine Dion, a Canadian singer with a net worth of $480 million, sold over 220 million albums worldwide, primarily in Las Vegas. She continues to release music and has released the soundtrack to Love Again, a film starring Jennifer Lopez, despite suffering from a rare neurological disorder.

10. Dolly Parton

Business Insider USA