Top 10 richest female celebs in the world: Rihanna, Taylor Swift's wealth shocking

Forbes released its list of the top 10 richest self-made female celebrities in the world in 2023. The list includes women who gained their wealth through their hard work and not through inheritance or divorce.
Forbes used various factors, including stock prices of individual assets and expert consultations to determine the value of private companies, to arrive at the rankings.
The women on the list are entertainers but they have delved into different fields like fashion, music, media, and beauty.
1. Oprah Winfrey
With a net worth of $2.5 billion, Oprah is ranked as the richest self-made female billionaire. She invested profits from her show into Harpo Productions and other business ventures, including a musical film with Steven Spielberg called A Color Purple.
2. Rihanna
How much is Rihanna worth. She is the youngest self-made female billionaire at 35, Rihanna's net worth is around $1.4 billion. She is known for her Fenty Beauty make-up line and Fenty lingerie which saw a doubling of revenue in 2022. She also collaborated with Puma on a line called Fenty x Puma. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is believed to be expanding to China soon, that just means more money.
3. Kim Kardashian
Despite a decline in the value of her shapewear firm, Skims, Kim's net worth remains at $1.2 billion. She also has a private equity firm, SKKY Partners, and launched a skincare line, SKKN by Kim.
4. Taylor Swift
According to Forbes, Taylor's net worth has risen to $740 million in 2022, but recent estimates show that she is now a billionaire at $1.1 billion. Her tenth studio album, Midnights, and the Eras tour have contributed to her wealth. Ticketmaster sold over 2 million tickets on a single November day. She also plans to earn more on the road and receive a cut from all 52 performances and merchandise sales.
5. Selena Gomez
Selena's net worth has increased from $95 million in 2022 to an estimated $800 million in 2024. She is reportedly in private talks with bankers interested in investing in or acquiring her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, worth $2 billion.
6. Kylie Jenner
With a net worth of $680 million, Kylie owns an estimated 44.1% of Kylie Cosmetics, which she sold to French beauty giant Coty for $600 million in 2020. She has been promoting products like Glow Water and Kylie Cosmetics items, including those sold by Selfridges and inspired by DC Comics' Batman. She also has a fashion line and perfumes out this year.
7. Beyonce
Beyonce's net worth is $540 million, with most of her wealth coming from music. However, with the launch of her skincare brand, Cécred, her fortune may soon increase. She released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, in 2022, broke the record for the most Grammy wins in history, and announced a couture collection with Balmain in 2023. She also embarked on her first solo tour in seven years and purchased a $200 million Malibu mansion.
8. Madonna
Madonna's net worth is $580 million, and she plans to direct a biopic about herself with Ozark’s Emmy-winning star, Julia Garner. Her wealth comes from her four decades in the music industry, with multiple album sales and tours around the world.
9. Celine Dion
Celine Dion, a Canadian singer with a net worth of $480 million, sold over 220 million albums worldwide, primarily in Las Vegas. She continues to release music and has released the soundtrack to Love Again, a film starring Jennifer Lopez, despite suffering from a rare neurological disorder.
10. Dolly Parton
Dolly's net worth is $440 million, and her main source of wealth is Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park. She has also sold two TV specials, published a novel, and added branded products. Her park has benefited from a post-pandemic tourism boom.
