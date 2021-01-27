Santa on the Streets (SOTS) makes third ceremonial appearance in Ashaiman

The Dream Believers Foundation for the 3rd time made possible that its mission of creating a community spirit of selfless giving came to life in Agric, Jericho in the Ashaiman community

The event, Santa on the Streets (SOTS) is an exclusive annual charity event which serves as a global voice of community selfless giving. The SOTS is an event organized by the Dream Believers Foundation which started in 2017.

This year's SOTS dedicated 26th December during the Xmas season to give to society by clothing the giving team in Santa Claus (Father Christmas) outfits and sharing items like food, drinks, chocolates manufactured products and medical supplies (nose masks) among kids and families in celebration of the selected locality.

The event which is particularly noted for selfless community giving also paramountly uses the gathering as an avenue to educate the general public on some pressing concerns in society as well as scouting talents for the "Make It Count" a youth empowerment project of the Dream Believers Foundation.

This year's topic was an elaborate discussion with the kids and adults in the vicinity about Covid - 19. The topic gave room for all participants to share ideas on causes, effect and prevention of the virus. The foundation contributing its quota towards fighting the virus shared nose masks to people in the locality.

The event began at 13:00pm and ended around 4:30 pm.

The event saw an educated, happy, vibrant and thrilling audience of over 150 people who could not get enough of activities like dancing competition, musical chairs and photoshoot sessions with the giving team all dressed up in Santa outfits.

