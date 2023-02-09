When it comes to the vagina, there are three basic things every woman knows: You don’t need to douche, every woman has vaginal discharge, and ultimately, nothing can get lost in the vagina.
Here are some fun facts about the vagina you should know
This amazing body part can bring about intense pleasure, annoying pain, and even another tiny human being. In short, it's pretty awe-inspiring. That's why we think it's crucial to stay on top of everything going on below the belt. Need a primer? Read on for all the fascinating facts:
Recommended articles
Lady parts have capabilities that are more than meets the eye, and can tell a plethora about our sexual health. Like any other body part, the vagina is just another part of us, so it seems logical to get well acquainted with it.
1. DOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUN
The clitoris has around 8000 nerve endings. That's double the 4,000 nerve endings that are on the penis.
Keep reading for more facts about the incredible female reproductive system!
2. PLENTY OF ROOM
The average vagina is 3-4 inches long, but the vagina can expand by as much as 200% when a woman is sexually aroused. That means most lady parts can accommodate even the most well-endowed man.
3. FIDDLE HER DIDDLE
Only about 30% of women have orgasms from intercourse alone. Most women who do orgasm during sex are doing so through stimulation of the clitoris.
4. THE SHARPEST OF SWORDS
The word "vagina" comes from the Latin root meaning "sheath for a sword." Ouch.
5. THE HAIR DOWN THERE
Though the hair on your head can live up to seven years, pubic hair can only live for a few weeks. That's why it doesn't grow to braided ponytail lengths. Thank goodness for that!
6. STD FAIR
Condoms are not an effective way of preventing all STDs, because the vulva are still able to touch the skin of the scrotum. Be extra choosy about your sex partners!
7. INSIDE-OUT
Vaginas can, and sometimes do, fall out with age. It's called pelvic prolapse, and basically the vagina turns inside out and hangs between your legs. Luckily, it is totally fixable. (This is what happened to the woman who was reported as an alleged witch who fell out of the sky in Madina)
8. MANEATER
Sharks and vaginas have something in common! They both contain squalene, a substance that exists in shark livers and vaginal lubricant.
9. GET THE JUICES FLOWING
You're actually normal if you don't ejaculate during orgasm. Though some women do, "female ejaculation" is most likely just fluid from the paraurethral glands or urine.
10. SEXY SOUNDS
It's normal to let out vaginal farts (known as "queefs" or "varts") during sex.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh