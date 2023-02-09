Lady parts have capabilities that are more than meets the eye, and can tell a plethora about our sexual health. Like any other body part, the vagina is just another part of us, so it seems logical to get well acquainted with it.

1. DOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUN

The clitoris has around 8000 nerve endings. That's double the 4,000 nerve endings that are on the penis.

Keep reading for more facts about the incredible female reproductive system!

2. PLENTY OF ROOM

The average vagina is 3-4 inches long, but the vagina can expand by as much as 200% when a woman is sexually aroused. That means most lady parts can accommodate even the most well-endowed man.

3. FIDDLE HER DIDDLE

Only about 30% of women have orgasms from intercourse alone. Most women who do orgasm during sex are doing so through stimulation of the clitoris.

4. THE SHARPEST OF SWORDS

The word "vagina" comes from the Latin root meaning "sheath for a sword." Ouch.

5. THE HAIR DOWN THERE

Though the hair on your head can live up to seven years, pubic hair can only live for a few weeks. That's why it doesn't grow to braided ponytail lengths. Thank goodness for that!

6. STD FAIR

Condoms are not an effective way of preventing all STDs, because the vulva are still able to touch the skin of the scrotum. Be extra choosy about your sex partners!

7. INSIDE-OUT

Vaginas can, and sometimes do, fall out with age. It's called pelvic prolapse, and basically the vagina turns inside out and hangs between your legs. Luckily, it is totally fixable. (This is what happened to the woman who was reported as an alleged witch who fell out of the sky in Madina)

8. MANEATER

Sharks and vaginas have something in common! They both contain squalene, a substance that exists in shark livers and vaginal lubricant.

9. GET THE JUICES FLOWING

You're actually normal if you don't ejaculate during orgasm. Though some women do, "female ejaculation" is most likely just fluid from the paraurethral glands or urine.

10. SEXY SOUNDS