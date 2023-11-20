A realtor highlighted the extreme measure through a now-removed Facebook Marketplace listing, which sought a roommate to share a master bedroom and a single queen-size bed starting from January.
Single people list other half of their beds for rent
The economic downturn in Toronto is taking an unusual turn as some residents resort to listing the other half of their beds for rent, a desperate move reflecting the severity of the city's rental market challenges.
Screenshots obtained by CTV News Toronto showed that the poster was specifically looking for an "easy-going FEMALE" to share the limited space.
The listing, which required an upfront payment of $1,900 as a rental deposit (covering the first and last month's rent, along with an additional $100 for the key fob), raised eyebrows and concerns about the increasingly precarious situation in the Toronto housing market.
Realtor Anya Ettinger brought attention to the listing in a viral TikTok video posted in October, which garnered 605,000 views. Ettinger, expressing her surprise, stated that in her years in the industry, she had never encountered such a listing, although she recalled a separate listing in Oakville renting out a bunk bed in a house's front foyer for $650 per month.
"I think it shows really how sad it is here. I mean, people are – rightfully so – so committed to staying in the city that there is a market for stuff like this," commented Ettinger during an interview with CTV News Toronto.
"Truthfully, with the other videos I posted too of absurd rentals, people just saying, ‘Well, just don’t rent it.’ But not many people have a choice."
Despite a recent Rentals.ca report indicating a slowdown in Toronto's rental market, average rent prices remain among the highest in the country at $2,908 per month. The unconventional listings serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by residents navigating the city's increasingly unaffordable housing landscape.
