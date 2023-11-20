Single people list other half of their beds for rent

Screenshots obtained by CTV News Toronto showed that the poster was specifically looking for an "easy-going FEMALE" to share the limited space.

The listing, which required an upfront payment of $1,900 as a rental deposit (covering the first and last month's rent, along with an additional $100 for the key fob), raised eyebrows and concerns about the increasingly precarious situation in the Toronto housing market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realtor Anya Ettinger brought attention to the listing in a viral TikTok video posted in October, which garnered 605,000 views. Ettinger, expressing her surprise, stated that in her years in the industry, she had never encountered such a listing, although she recalled a separate listing in Oakville renting out a bunk bed in a house's front foyer for $650 per month.

"I think it shows really how sad it is here. I mean, people are – rightfully so – so committed to staying in the city that there is a market for stuff like this," commented Ettinger during an interview with CTV News Toronto.

"Truthfully, with the other videos I posted too of absurd rentals, people just saying, ‘Well, just don’t rent it.’ But not many people have a choice."