5 lies every Ghanaian mother has told their child before

1. "I won't beat you"

This quintessential reassurance is often given to coax a confession out of a reluctant child or get the child to stop running away from them. The reality, however, frequently turns out to be somewhat different, teaching children that they will be punished for their wrongdoing in due time.

2. "I won't tell anyone"

ADVERTISEMENT

Used to extract secrets or personal confessions, this promise of discretion is usually made with the best intentions. However, it's not uncommon for the entire extended family to be briefed on the matter by the next family gathering. Lesson learned: some secrets are best kept between friends.

3. "Let me keep your money for you"

What starts as a financial safeguarding strategy often ends with the money being absorbed into the household budget. Children quickly learn that retrieving their festival or birthday money from their mom's safekeeping is not possible.

4. "I will pay you later"

Ghanaian mothers will ask politely to borrow money from you, the request is usually followed with a promise of paying back later which never happens. The unspoken agreement is that room, feeding, and parental love are more than adequate compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. "Go and wear your sandals, I'm waiting"

A classic stall tactic employed by Ghanaian mothers worldwide. The child hurries to get ready, fueled by the fear of being left behind, only to find their mother did not plan to go with them in the first place. Before the child returns the mother is already gone.

6. "Wake up, it’s 8:00!"—when it’s only 6:00

One of the more comedic deceits happens in the early morning hours. A Ghanaian mother might declare it’s much later than it actually is to hurry along with a sleepy child.

The strategy ensures that the morning routine is met with more urgency, even if it does mean the child occasionally catches a few more winks of sleep than planned.

ADVERTISEMENT