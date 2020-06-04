Being wealthy is a good thing and, for many oligarchs, roping their children into their legacies has become a norm.

It is definitely the dream of every young boy or girl to complete their education, have a stable job, buy a car, build a house and make a family.

While not everyone is able to achieve the aforementioned, those who are born to rich parents are an instant exception.

READ ALSO: Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana

For they are heirs to numerous businesses and properties, and can almost afford anything that they want.

Below, Pulse.com.gh takes a look at some daughters of the super-rich in Ghana:

Agata Taricone

Agata Taricone is the daughter of CEO of Trasacco Group, Ernesto Taricone.

Agata Taricone is the daughter of Ernesto Taricone, Executive Chairman and CEO of Trasacco Group. Ernesto Taricone was born in Italy but came to Ghana in 1968 with his father and two brothers during his teens.

The majority of his businesses are in Agriculture, Mining, Forestry, Construction and Real Estate development including Trasacco Valley, Villagio Primavera Condominium, Villagio Vista, Casa Trasacco, and Vista Alto.

Meanwhile, Agata manages her father’s businesses together with her brothers.

Tamara-Jonah-Goka

Tamara is the daughter of business mogul, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah

Tamara is the daughter of Ghanaian business mogul, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah. Her father ones served as President of AngloGold Ashanti, and also Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital. Mr Jonah is one of the richest people in Ghana.

His daughter, Tamara-Jonah-Goka, is currently the owner of Lionheart Events, an events design house offering full-service event planning.

Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko

Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko is the daughter of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko is the Executive Director of StarLife Assurance Company Limited.

She is the daughter of Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a banker, politician, former Finance Minister and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana. Dr Duffuor is the Founder and Chairman of HODA Holdings, a business entity comprising Insurance, Banking, Real Estates, Farming, Mining and Media (EIB Group).

His daughter, Boatemaa, holds an Economics Degree from the University of Warwick in the UK, and is one of few female Actuaries in Ghana.

Henrietta Adwoa Osei

Henrietta Adwoa Osei is the daughter of Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Henrietta Adwoa Osei is the daughter of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, who owns a number of businesses including UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, This Way Chocolate Drink and Special Ice Drinking Water.

Henrietta completed a masters program at the University of Warwick three years ago and is married to Kwaku Shink, also the son of a rich import merchant.

Zanetor Rawlings

MP for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is the eldest daughter of former Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman.

Zanetor holds a medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is currently the Member of Parliament for the Klottey-Korle Constituency.