These 5 reasons are why it is dangerous to marry your relative

Understanding these risks is crucial for anyone facing such a choice.

Doubling down on genetic disorders

The science behind the risk is relatively straightforward. We all carry two sets of genes, one from each parent. Some genes carry mutations that, when paired with a matching mutated gene, can lead to genetic disorders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In populations with a wide genetic variety, the chance of two carriers of the same mutation having a child is lower.

However, in closely related couples, the risk that they both carry the same genetic mutations is significantly higher, increasing the likelihood of their children being affected by recessive genetic conditions.

Specific risks: From sickle cell to Down syndrome

Sickle cell anemia: Common in families of African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Indian ancestry, sickle cell disease can become a reality if both parents carry the trait. The disease causes red blood cells to deform into a sickle shape, leading to severe pain and potential organ damage.

Common in families of African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Indian ancestry, sickle cell disease can become a reality if both parents carry the trait. The disease causes red blood cells to deform into a sickle shape, leading to severe pain and potential organ damage. Thalassemia : This blood disorder, leading to abnormal hemoglobin production, is another condition with heightened risk in children of related partners, particularly in families of Mediterranean, South Asian, and Middle Eastern descent.

: This blood disorder, leading to abnormal hemoglobin production, is another condition with heightened risk in children of related partners, particularly in families of Mediterranean, South Asian, and Middle Eastern descent. Cystic fibrosis : A life-threatening disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system, cystic fibrosis risk increases when both parents carry the gene mutation, a scenario more likely among closely related couples.

: A life-threatening disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system, cystic fibrosis risk increases when both parents carry the gene mutation, a scenario more likely among closely related couples. Down syndrome : While not directly linked to consanguinity like the other conditions, the risk of Down syndrome and other chromosomal abnormalities can increase with certain factors related to family genetics and age.

: While not directly linked to consanguinity like the other conditions, the risk of Down syndrome and other chromosomal abnormalities can increase with certain factors related to family genetics and age. Fertility issues and complications: Studies have shown that couples who are closely related may face higher rates of infertility and miscarriages. This is due to genetic similarities between the partners, which can affect the viability of pregnancies. In addition, there's an increased risk of birth defects and congenital anomalies in children born from these unions, further emphasizing the need for caution.

The bigger picture: Beyond Individual Diseases Beyond these specific conditions, children born from consanguineous marriages overall face a higher risk of congenital malformations and genetic diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The limited genetic variation can also affect the immune system, potentially leading to increased vulnerability to a variety of illnesses.

A delicate decision

Choosing to marry within the family isn't just a personal or cultural decision; it's a genetic one that can have profound implications for the health of future generations.

For couples considering this path, genetic counseling is an invaluable resource, offering insights and understanding of the potential risks involved.