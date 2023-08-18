ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

The Ghanaian idea of keeping fit

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

As another weekend approaches, many individuals are gearing up in their workout attire, ready to go jogging to shed a few pounds.

Group eating
Group eating

However, it's important to be aware that not everyone shares the same intentions when it comes to these pursuits.

Recommended articles

Especially in the Ghanaian society, the concept of a "keep fit club" often serves as more than just a means to maintain physical fitness; it also serves as a platform for social interaction. People gather not only to engage in physical exercises but also to meet friends, engage in casual conversations, and catch up on the latest gossip. If you join these keep fit clubs you will find yourself making more videos than keeping fit.

Interestingly, while some Ghanaian men participate in jogging with the goal of losing weight, their subsequent actions might seem counterproductive. It's not uncommon to see these same individuals heading to a local "chop bar" shortly after, where they indulge in dishes like 'omo tuo' (rice balls) and palm nut soup, and fufu with a lot of meat. It's worth questioning whether these choices align with the initial intention of weight loss. You should bear in mind that you’re going to gain a few more pounds if you follow these people.

In essence, the Ghanaian approach to keeping fit often intertwines physical activity with social engagement. While the surface goal might be shedding pounds, the cultural context emphasizes community and connection. This unique blend of fitness and socialization adds an extra layer of meaning to the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle in Ghana but if your sole aim is to lose weight then please register for a gym, because in Ghana food and friendship come first.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Black couple.

5 foreplay tips that will drive men wild

Things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

Instead, try to empathize with their feelings

Myth or reality: Do we become emotionally attached to those who took our virginity?