Especially in the Ghanaian society, the concept of a "keep fit club" often serves as more than just a means to maintain physical fitness; it also serves as a platform for social interaction. People gather not only to engage in physical exercises but also to meet friends, engage in casual conversations, and catch up on the latest gossip. If you join these keep fit clubs you will find yourself making more videos than keeping fit.

Interestingly, while some Ghanaian men participate in jogging with the goal of losing weight, their subsequent actions might seem counterproductive. It's not uncommon to see these same individuals heading to a local "chop bar" shortly after, where they indulge in dishes like 'omo tuo' (rice balls) and palm nut soup, and fufu with a lot of meat. It's worth questioning whether these choices align with the initial intention of weight loss. You should bear in mind that you’re going to gain a few more pounds if you follow these people.