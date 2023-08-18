However, it's important to be aware that not everyone shares the same intentions when it comes to these pursuits.
The Ghanaian idea of keeping fit
As another weekend approaches, many individuals are gearing up in their workout attire, ready to go jogging to shed a few pounds.
Especially in the Ghanaian society, the concept of a "keep fit club" often serves as more than just a means to maintain physical fitness; it also serves as a platform for social interaction. People gather not only to engage in physical exercises but also to meet friends, engage in casual conversations, and catch up on the latest gossip. If you join these keep fit clubs you will find yourself making more videos than keeping fit.
Interestingly, while some Ghanaian men participate in jogging with the goal of losing weight, their subsequent actions might seem counterproductive. It's not uncommon to see these same individuals heading to a local "chop bar" shortly after, where they indulge in dishes like 'omo tuo' (rice balls) and palm nut soup, and fufu with a lot of meat. It's worth questioning whether these choices align with the initial intention of weight loss. You should bear in mind that you’re going to gain a few more pounds if you follow these people.
In essence, the Ghanaian approach to keeping fit often intertwines physical activity with social engagement. While the surface goal might be shedding pounds, the cultural context emphasizes community and connection. This unique blend of fitness and socialization adds an extra layer of meaning to the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle in Ghana but if your sole aim is to lose weight then please register for a gym, because in Ghana food and friendship come first.
