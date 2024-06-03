These 5 foods are a no-no when drinking alcohol

Eating the wrong foods while drinking can make you feel sick, give you a bad hangover, or even cause serious health problems. It’s important to know what to avoid so you can have a good time and stay safe.

Here are five foods you should not eat when drinking alcohol:

1. Spicy foods

Spicy foods are not the best choice when you’re drinking alcohol. Alcohol can irritate your stomach lining, and spicy foods can make it worse. This can lead to stomach pain, nausea, and heartburn.

2. Salty snacks

Salty snacks like chips, pretzels, and salted nuts are common at parties and bars. However, these snacks can make you very thirsty. Alcohol already causes dehydration, and eating salty foods can make it even worse. When you are dehydrated, you can get a headache, feel dizzy, and have a stronger hangover the next day. Instead of salty snacks, try something healthier like fruits or vegetables with dip.

3. Sugary snacks

It might be tempting to grab a cookie or a slice of cake while drinking, but sugary treats can cause problems too. Alcohol and sugar can both lead to a quick spike in your blood sugar levels. This can make you feel energised for a short time, but soon after, your blood sugar can drop, making you feel tired and sluggish. Plus, mixing sugar and alcohol can make you more likely to overeat, which isn’t good for your health. Opt for snacks with less sugar to keep your energy steady.

4. Caffeine

Coffee, energy drinks, or sodas with caffeine might seem like a good idea to keep you awake and alert while drinking. However, mixing alcohol with caffeine can be dangerous. Caffeine can mask the effects of alcohol, making you feel less drunk than you actually are.

This can lead you to drink more than you should, increasing the risk of alcohol poisoning and accidents. It’s best to avoid caffeine when you’re drinking alcohol. Stick to non-caffeinated beverages like water or juice to stay safe.

5. Fried foods

Fried foods, such as French fries, onion rings, and fried chicken, are high in fat and can be hard for your stomach to digest, especially when combined with alcohol. Eating fried foods can lead to indigestion, stomach pain, and even nausea. It’s better to choose foods that are easier on your stomach, like grilled chicken or a salad.

Knowing which foods to avoid when drinking alcohol can help you have a better and safer experience. Choose healthier options like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins instead. This will help you avoid stomach issues, dehydration, and a bad hangover.