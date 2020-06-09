The past decade has seen a golden generation of super-wealthy millennials emerge in Ghana through entrepreneurship and sports. These individuals have become the inspiration for others who aspire to greater similar heights.

Pulse.com.gh profiles some of the wealthiest under 40's in Ghana.

Kofi Amoa-Abban

Kofi Amoa-Abban, 37, is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.

Kofi Abban

In July 2015 Kofi Amoa-Abban co-founded PressureTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rigworld International Services, which offers engineering solutions to Oil and Gas companies in Ghana and beyond. He is one of Ghana’s richest young entrepreneurs currently.

Criss Waddle

Kweku Addai professionally known as Criss Waddle, is a Ghanaian hip hop recording artist from Tema. He is the CEO of AMG Business, a record label which is known to have introduced rapper Medikal into mainstream.

Chris Waddle

Although the musician's net worth is not publicly said, he is known to be worth millions of dollars owing to his lavish lifestyle including purchasing state of the art, luxurious and insanely expensive cars.

Joan Gyan

Joana Gyan is a young businesswoman who has fought in the ranks of the mining sector, gained ground and consolidated her Golden Empire Legacy (LTD).

Her company is one of the largest gold agents in Ghana, procuring gold from local miners and export on a global scale.

Joan Gyan

Aside from her Golden Empire Legacy Ltd, Joan owns some other 15 companies and she definitely is earning much from these companies.

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a striker for NorthEast United.

He has an estimated net worth of $23 million. Asamoah’s assets include his McCarthy Hill house worth $3 million and his Rolls Royce worth about $400,000.

Asamoah Gyan

He also has a license to operate a private airline, ‘Baby Jet Airlines’ in Ghana.

Sarkodie

Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie, is arguably one of the wealthiest celebrities in Ghana and African at large. He has won many awards, performed on both local and international platforms and his own Rapperholic Concert.

In 2017, he was ranked the 9th wealthiest artiste on the continent with a net worth of $7.5 million US dollars.

Sarkodie

In 2018, Forbes ranked him as one of the richest stars in Africa.

The 34-year-old Ghanaian is the first to win The BET award.

Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako has grown into a Real Estate mogul – building living and working spaces that have attracted lots of commendation.

He is the Founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Ltd.

Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame has achieved an impressive level of success in Accra’s real estate industry with properties in prime areas including Trasacco Valley, Cantonments, Airport, and East Legon. Now he has his sights set on tackling national, regional, and continental development issues.

Kennedy Asante Osei

Kennedy Asante Osei, the eldest son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group of Companies is the General Manager of the companies under the Despite Media.

Kennedy Osei

Apart from his position as a manager, Ken has been in the REAL ESTATES business for almost a decade, masterminding the building of lots of properties and renting some within the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region.

He is noted to control some other four companies in the country.