8 things that seem normal but are actually sexual harassment

1. Unwanted compliments and comments

Compliments on someone’s appearance might seem harmless but can become harassing, especially if they are persistent, sexually suggestive, or make the recipient uncomfortable.

Comments about body parts, outfit choices in a sexual manner, or repeated unwelcome comments about attractiveness all cross the line into harassment.

2. "Harmless" touching

Touches that might be perceived as friendly or innocuous, such as hugs, pats on the back, or touching someone’s arm during conversation, can actually be invasive if they are not welcomed by the other person. Understanding and respecting personal boundaries is crucial.

3. Personal questions

Asking personal questions about someone’s romantic life, sexual preferences, or family plans can also be a form of sexual harassment, especially if these questions are not relevant to the person's job and make them feel uncomfortable.

4. Jokes and banter

Sexual jokes, innuendos, or suggestive remarks that are part of workplace banter can create a hostile environment. What may seem like light-hearted fun to some may be offensive and harassing to others.

5. Repeated invitations

Continuously asking a colleague out on dates or to social events after they have said no can be a form of harassment. It’s important to respect their decision and not persist with further requests.

6. Sharing inappropriate material

Sending or sharing sexually explicit or suggestive materials, such as videos, photos, GIFs, or memes, via email, text, or social media can easily fall into the category of sexual harassment.

7. Standing too close or hovering

Invading someone's personal space by standing too close on a regular basis or hovering around them can make them feel uncomfortable and threatened, even if physical contact is not made.

8. Using pet names

Calling a coworker by pet names such as "honey," "sweetie," or "babe" can be demeaning and unprofessional, reducing their professional identity to a sexualized role.

Many of these behaviors are often excused as being part of a friendly and open workplace culture. However, they can be unwelcome and make recipients feel uncomfortable or threatened.

