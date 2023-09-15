Here's what you should do if you plan on spending the weekend with your boyfriend

1. Communication: Before the weekend, communicate with your partner about your expectations, plans, and any concerns you might have.

You may not do all the things you planned to do but at least it will help you set your priorities right.

2. Comfortable Clothes: Packing comfortable clothes is a good idea, especially if you plan to spend a lot of time indoors.

His clothes might not fit or be comfortable enough for you so go prepared.

3. Air Fresheners: If you think the scent you produce in the bathroom will embarrass you, bring some air refreshers along.

Just be careful about how you use it so you don’t end up offending your significant other.

4. Emergency Contraceptives: Safety is important, but it's best to discuss this topic with your partner beforehand.

Ensure you both are on the same page regarding safe sex and contraception.

It's a good idea to have a conversation about sexual health and protection.

5. Snacks: Bringing snacks is a thoughtful gesture. You can consider your partner's favorite snacks as well as your own.

Having a variety of snacks can make the weekend more enjoyable.

6. Quality Time: Remember that spending quality time together is the most important aspect of your weekend.

Put away distractions like phones or work-related matters and focus on enjoying yourself with your partner.

