8 things you should tell your next of kin before it's too late

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Life is unpredictable, and while it might not be pleasant to think about, preparing for unforeseen events is essential.

next of kin
next of kin

Having open conversations with your next of kin—whether it's a spouse, child, parent, or close friend—can ensure that your wishes are respected and that they have the information needed to handle any situation that may arise. Here are some crucial things you should tell your next of kin before it's too late:

Recommended articles

If you have a will, inform your next of kin about its existence and location. Discuss the contents of the will, including how you wish your assets to be distributed, guardianship for your children (if applicable), and any specific instructions or bequests.

Make sure they know the contact information for your attorney or executor who will handle your estate.

Stock image on last will and testament
Stock image on last will and testament

Share your preferences for medical care in case you become incapacitated or unable to make decisions for yourself. This includes having a living will or healthcare directive that outlines your wishes regarding life support, resuscitation, organ donation, and other critical medical decisions.

Designate a healthcare proxy or power of attorney who can make medical decisions on your behalf.

Provide your next of kin with a list of emergency contacts, including family members, close friends, doctors, and other key individuals.

Also, include contact information for your workplace, lawyer, and any other relevant parties that may need to be notified in case of an emergency.

Emergency.
Emergency. We started our hike at about 8:30 a.m. to ensure we had ample time to relish the scenic views.Upon reaching the trailhead, we left the permit tag on the dashboard of our car and signed in on a sheet at the trail entrance.Each hiker provided their full name, details of the car they came in, and an emergency contact. Signing in and out is crucial because the hike has no marked trails and can be dangerous.Not signing out and leaving your car in the parking lot may result in a search party being dispatched. For safety purposes, we also took lots of pictures during our hike to reference during our return. Business Insider USA

Share details of your life insurance policies, health insurance, and any other types of insurance you may have (e.g., home, auto, disability).

Ensure your next of kin knows where to find the policy documents and how to file a claim if necessary. This will help them access financial support and cover any expenses in the event of your passing.

Provide information about your bank accounts, investments, retirement funds, and any debts you owe. Make sure your next of kin knows where to find financial documents, account numbers, and contact details for your financial advisor or bank. This will enable them to manage your finances and settle any outstanding obligations.

Financial information
Financial information pulse uganda
In today's digital age, it's essential to keep track of your online presence. Share a list of important passwords and account information for your email, social media accounts, online banking, and other digital services.

Consider using a secure password manager and providing access details to your next of kin. This will help them manage your digital footprint and handle any necessary closures or notifications.

If you have specific wishes for your funeral, burial, or memorial service, discuss them with your next of kin. This can include preferences for burial, the type of service you want, and any particular rituals or traditions you wish to be observed.

Sharing these details in advance can relieve your loved ones of the burden of making difficult decisions during a time of grief.

Make sure your next of kin knows where to find essential legal documents, such as your birth certificate, marriage certificate, passport, property deeds, and any legal agreements.

Keeping these documents organised and accessible can facilitate the management of your affairs.

Legal documents and important records
Legal documents and important records Horan advised against opening mail and keeping documents inside your bedroom."Having a buildup of mail can cause stress, but it's also messy to have a pile of documents laying around your room," she said.Instead, she recommended designating a drawer or basket for your mail to keep the collection nice and tidy. Business Insider USA

Having these conversations with your next of kin might feel uncomfortable, but they are essential for ensuring your wishes are respected and providing peace of mind to those you care about.

By sharing this information, you can help your next of kin handle emergencies, make informed decisions, and focus on healing rather than facing challenges. Taking these steps now will make a world of difference in the future.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

