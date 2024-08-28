8 things you should tell your next of kin before it's too late

1. Your will and testament

If you have a will, inform your next of kin about its existence and location. Discuss the contents of the will, including how you wish your assets to be distributed, guardianship for your children (if applicable), and any specific instructions or bequests.

Make sure they know the contact information for your attorney or executor who will handle your estate.

2. Medical wishes and healthcare directives

Share your preferences for medical care in case you become incapacitated or unable to make decisions for yourself. This includes having a living will or healthcare directive that outlines your wishes regarding life support, resuscitation, organ donation, and other critical medical decisions.

Designate a healthcare proxy or power of attorney who can make medical decisions on your behalf.

3. Emergency contacts and important phone numbers

Provide your next of kin with a list of emergency contacts, including family members, close friends, doctors, and other key individuals.

Also, include contact information for your workplace, lawyer, and any other relevant parties that may need to be notified in case of an emergency.

4. Insurance information

Share details of your life insurance policies, health insurance, and any other types of insurance you may have (e.g., home, auto, disability).

Ensure your next of kin knows where to find the policy documents and how to file a claim if necessary. This will help them access financial support and cover any expenses in the event of your passing.

5. Financial information

Provide information about your bank accounts, investments, retirement funds, and any debts you owe. Make sure your next of kin knows where to find financial documents, account numbers, and contact details for your financial advisor or bank. This will enable them to manage your finances and settle any outstanding obligations.

6. Passwords and digital accounts

In today's digital age, it's essential to keep track of your online presence. Share a list of important passwords and account information for your email, social media accounts, online banking, and other digital services.

Consider using a secure password manager and providing access details to your next of kin. This will help them manage your digital footprint and handle any necessary closures or notifications.

7. Funeral and burial preferences

If you have specific wishes for your funeral, burial, or memorial service, discuss them with your next of kin. This can include preferences for burial, the type of service you want, and any particular rituals or traditions you wish to be observed.

Sharing these details in advance can relieve your loved ones of the burden of making difficult decisions during a time of grief.

8. Legal documents and important records

Make sure your next of kin knows where to find essential legal documents, such as your birth certificate, marriage certificate, passport, property deeds, and any legal agreements.

Keeping these documents organised and accessible can facilitate the management of your affairs.

Having these conversations with your next of kin might feel uncomfortable, but they are essential for ensuring your wishes are respected and providing peace of mind to those you care about.

