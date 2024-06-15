4 things your father may not tell you but are very real

1. He loves you, even if he doesn't say it

Fathers might not always say "I love you" as frequently or openly as other family members, but their love is ever-present. This love is often shown through their actions, such as providing for the family, offering support, and being there in times of need.

Signs of his love:

Sacrifices : Working long hours or taking on additional responsibilities to ensure your well-being.

: Working long hours or taking on additional responsibilities to ensure your well-being. Support : Always being available to help you with problems, whether they are big or small.

: Always being available to help you with problems, whether they are big or small. Presence: Attending your important events, even if he doesn't express his feelings verbally.

2. He’s proud of you, even if he doesn’t show it

Your father's pride in you is immense, though he might not always display it openly. He takes pride in your achievements and the person you have become, even if he doesn't always verbalize it.

Signs of his pride:

Bragging to others : Talking about your accomplishments to his friends or colleagues, even if he doesn’t tell you directly.

: Talking about your accomplishments to his friends or colleagues, even if he doesn’t tell you directly. Encouragement : Pushing you to pursue your goals and dreams, believing in your abilities.

: Pushing you to pursue your goals and dreams, believing in your abilities. Silent approval: Smiling or nodding during your achievements, showing his pride through his expressions.

3. He wishes you well, even if he doesn't say it

Your father always wishes the best for you and hopes for your success and happiness. His concern for your future is constant, and he wants to see you thrive in whatever you choose to do.

Signs of his wishes:

Advice : Offering guidance and wisdom based on his experiences, even if it sometimes comes across as criticism.

: Offering guidance and wisdom based on his experiences, even if it sometimes comes across as criticism. Support in tough times : Being there for you during difficult moments, providing comfort and solutions.

: Being there for you during difficult moments, providing comfort and solutions. Investing in your future: Helping with education costs or career opportunities, ensuring you have the best possible start.

4. He wants you to be happy, even if he doesn’t express it

Your happiness is a top priority for your father. He may not always talk about it, but his actions often aim to ensure your joy and contentment.

Signs of his concern for your happiness:

Small gestures : Doing things that make you happy, like cooking your favorite meal or planning family outings.

: Doing things that make you happy, like cooking your favorite meal or planning family outings. Respecting your choices : Allowing you to make your own decisions, even if he might have different opinions.

: Allowing you to make your own decisions, even if he might have different opinions. Celebrating your joys: Being genuinely happy for you when you achieve something or when good things happen in your life.

Fathers express their emotions in different ways, and while they may not always verbalize their feelings, their love, pride, wishes, and hopes for your happiness are deeply ingrained.