1. Keep your expectations low: Embrace the wisdom of "he that is down fears no fall." By keeping your expectations low, you can celebrate Black Stars victories joyfully, and when they face defeat, the impact is softened as you didn't set overly high expectations in the first place.

2. Detach your emotions: Remember, it's football, and anything can happen. Approach it with the mindset that it's a game, acknowledging that wins and losses are part of the experience. Don't overly invest yourself emotionally.

3. Eat first: Ensure you eat before the match, as the outcome might affect your appetite. If the game goes well, you'll have the energy to celebrate; if not, at least you won't go to bed on an empty stomach.

4. Get a distraction after the match: Following a disappointing loss, engage in a positive distraction like watching a fun movie or listening to upbeat music.

By diverting your focus from the disappointment, you can uplift your mood and avoid going to bed feeling disheartened.

Football serves as a joyful means to promote unity and harmony among a nation's citizens. When the national team secures a victory, it brings people together, setting aside differences for collective celebration.