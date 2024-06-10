ADVERTISEMENT
If you hate Mondays, here are 7 tricks to help you overcome your hate

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you're one of those people who groan at the thought of Monday mornings, you’re not alone.

How to overcome your hate for Monday
How to overcome your hate for Monday

Mondays can be a drag, but they don't have to be the worst day of the week. Here are some fun and practical tricks to help you conquer your Mondays and maybe even start to look forward to them!

Let's be real—most of us dread Mondays because we’re not prepared. Spend a bit of your Sunday evening getting ready for the week ahead. Choose your Monday outfit on Sunday night. It saves you time and stress in the morning.

Make sure your bag is packed with everything you need—a laptop, chargers, snacks, whatever. Write down three things you want to accomplish on Monday. It gives you a clear focus and makes you feel more organized.

Prep on Sunday night
Prep on Sunday night

It’s hard to be enthusiastic about Monday if you’re running on fumes. Start winding down at least an hour before you plan to sleep. Turn off screens, read a book, or listen to some relaxing music.

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. It helps regulate your body clock and makes getting up on Monday a bit easier.

Good night's sleep [CuticaHealth]
Good night's sleep
How you start your Monday can set the tone for the whole week. Fuel up with a healthy breakfast. Think oatmeal, smoothies, or eggs—something that gives you energy.

Even a short workout can boost your mood and energy levels. A quick jog, some yoga, or even a dance party in your room can do wonders.

Kickstart your morning
Kickstart your morning
A positive mindset can make a huge difference. Create a Monday playlist with your favorite upbeat songs. Music can lift your spirits and get you pumped for the day.

Take a moment to think about three things you’re grateful for. It’s a small practice that can shift your mindset.

Music helps
Music helps

Give yourself something to look forward to. Plan a coffee date with a friend or treat yourself to a special drink from your favorite café.

Schedule lunch with someone you enjoy spending time with. It breaks up the day and gives you something to anticipate.

Treat yourself(Business Insider)
Treat yourself

Don’t let the workload overwhelm you. Break your day into manageable chunks. Tackle the most important tasks first. It’s easier to stay motivated when you see progress early on.

Don’t forget to take short breaks to recharge. A quick walk, some stretching, or a few minutes of deep breathing can keep you energized.

End your Monday on a high note by reflecting on what you’ve accomplished and planning for the next day. Take a few minutes to look back on what you achieved. Celebrate your wins, no matter how small.

Write down your tasks and goals for Tuesday. It helps you transition smoothly and reduces anxiety about the rest of the week.

Write down your accomplishments
Write down your accomplishments

Mondays don’t have to be the worst. With a little preparation and a positive attitude, you can turn them into a productive and enjoyable part of your week. Try out these tricks and see how they transform your Mondays. Who knows? You might even start to look forward to them!

