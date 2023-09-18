Blue balls: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Symptoms include:

Symptoms: The primary symptom of blue balls is discomfort or aching in the testicles.

This sensation can be described as a dull, throbbing pain or pressure in the scrotum.

Other potential symptoms may include:

Testicular heaviness: Many men report feeling a heavy sensation in their testicles during sexual arousal without ejaculation.

Abdominal discomfort: Some individuals may experience abdominal pain or discomfort in addition to testicular discomfort.

Pelvic pressure: The discomfort can extend to the pelvic area.

Causes: Blue balls occur due to increased blood flow and Vasco congestion in the genital region during sexual arousal.

When a man becomes sexually aroused, blood rushes to the genital area, including the testicles.

This increased blood flow causes the testicles to swell and become engorged, which can lead to discomfort if the arousal is not relieved through ejaculation or other forms of sexual release.

Essentially, the body prepares for ejaculation, and if it doesn't occur, the pressure and discomfort can persist.

Treatment and Relief: The most effective way to alleviate the discomfort associated with blue balls is to achieve orgasm and ejaculate.

Sexual release through masturbation, sexual activity with a partner, or even non-sexual physical activity can help relieve the symptoms.

Here are some strategies for relief:

1. Masturbation or sexual activity: Engaging in sexual activity with a partner or masturbating can relieve the discomfort by allowing ejaculation to occur.

2. Non-sexual activity: Engaging in non-sexual activities like exercise or taking a cold shower can help redirect blood flow away from the genital area, providing some relief.

3. Time: In some cases, the discomfort may gradually subside on its own if sexual arousal diminishes without ejaculation.

It's important to note that blue balls are a temporary and benign condition.

It is not a serious medical condition and can typically be relieved by achieving sexual release through masturbation, sexual activity, or other means.