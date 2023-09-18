ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Blue balls: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Epididymal hypertension is an uncomfortable testicular sensation that can occur during sexual arousal without ejaculation.

Blue balls; Symptoms, causes and treatments
Blue balls; Symptoms, causes and treatments

Blue balls is not a medical condition but rather a slang term for a set of symptoms some men experience.

Recommended articles

Symptoms include:

Symptoms: The primary symptom of blue balls is discomfort or aching in the testicles.

This sensation can be described as a dull, throbbing pain or pressure in the scrotum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other potential symptoms may include:

Testicular heaviness: Many men report feeling a heavy sensation in their testicles during sexual arousal without ejaculation.

Abdominal discomfort: Some individuals may experience abdominal pain or discomfort in addition to testicular discomfort.

Pelvic pressure: The discomfort can extend to the pelvic area.

Causes: Blue balls occur due to increased blood flow and Vasco congestion in the genital region during sexual arousal.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a man becomes sexually aroused, blood rushes to the genital area, including the testicles.

This increased blood flow causes the testicles to swell and become engorged, which can lead to discomfort if the arousal is not relieved through ejaculation or other forms of sexual release.

Essentially, the body prepares for ejaculation, and if it doesn't occur, the pressure and discomfort can persist.

Treatment and Relief: The most effective way to alleviate the discomfort associated with blue balls is to achieve orgasm and ejaculate.

Sexual release through masturbation, sexual activity with a partner, or even non-sexual physical activity can help relieve the symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some strategies for relief:

1. Masturbation or sexual activity: Engaging in sexual activity with a partner or masturbating can relieve the discomfort by allowing ejaculation to occur.

2. Non-sexual activity: Engaging in non-sexual activities like exercise or taking a cold shower can help redirect blood flow away from the genital area, providing some relief.

3. Time: In some cases, the discomfort may gradually subside on its own if sexual arousal diminishes without ejaculation.

It's important to note that blue balls are a temporary and benign condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not a serious medical condition and can typically be relieved by achieving sexual release through masturbation, sexual activity, or other means.

If you experience persistent or severe pain, consult a healthcare provider to rule out other potential causes.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a woman loves you

If a woman loves you, you won't have to beg for these 5 things

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

The woman-on-top sex position (Credit: Cafe Mom)

2 sex positions that are considered dangerous for men

Quit Worrying About Lasting Longer in Bed

How to use the edging method to combat premature ejaculation in 5 easy steps