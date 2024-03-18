7 things the internet shutdown taught us

1. Our addiction to the internet

The first and most obvious revelation is our undeniable dependence on the internet. From the way we work, learn, and connect, to how we shop and entertain ourselves, the disruption showed us the extent of our reliance on digital connectivity.

It's a wake-up call to recognize and possibly reassess this dependency.

2. We need a digital detox

Unplanned Yet Insightful For many, the disruption served as an unplanned digital detox. It forced us to look up from our screens and engage with the world directly around us.

Surprisingly, some found solace in this break, rediscovering hobbies and the joy of face-to-face conversations. This involuntary pause highlighted the value of disconnecting once in a while.

3. How weak our digital system is

the internet's omnipresence, the outage underscored its fragility. Our digital infrastructure, though robust, is susceptible to failures and attacks.

This vulnerability exposes the need for stronger resilience measures and backup plans, both on an individual and societal level.

4. How our businesses could collapse

Those relying on online transactions felt the immediate economic impact. This situation shed light on the critical need for diversification in operation models.

Companies are now rethinking strategies to mitigate losses in future disruptions, emphasizing the importance of adaptability in the digital age.

5. People will always find a way to entertain themselves

With streaming services down, many rediscovered offline entertainment. Books, board games, and outdoor activities saw a resurgence, reminding us of the pleasures beyond the digital realm. It's a nudge to balance our entertainment sources and not let digital monopolize our leisure time.

6. The need for alternatives,

The internet outage highlighted the urgent need for alternatives to undersea fiber optic cables, which are currently the backbone of global internet connectivity.

Exploring and investing in additional infrastructure, like satellite internet, could provide much-needed redundancy and ensure a more resilient global network.

7. A wake-up call for hobbies

The disruption also revealed a stark reality: many of us barely have hobbies outside the digital world. It's a wake-up call to cultivate interests and activities that don't rely on internet connectivity, enriching our lives with diverse experiences and skills.

The recent internet disruption was more than a mere inconvenience; it was a revelation. It forced us to confront our digital dependencies, reassess our online habits, recognize the vulnerability of our connected world, and appreciate the value of diversifying our activities.