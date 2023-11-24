Why being a man in Ghana is hard

However, here are some common societal expectations that can contribute to the perception that being a man in Ghana is challenging:

1. Everyone expects you to have money:

· In many cultures, including Ghana, there is often a strong emphasis on men as providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men may feel pressure to be financially successful to fulfill societal expectations of being able to support a family.

2. Everyone expects you to never have any fears:

· Traditional gender roles often expect men to be strong, brave, and unafraid.

This can lead to a reluctance among men to express vulnerability or admit to fears, as it may be perceived as a sign of weakness.

3. Nobody wants to see you vulnerable:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Societal norms may discourage men from openly expressing emotions, especially those deemed as "weak" or vulnerable, such as sadness or pain.

Men may feel compelled to internalize their struggles and avoid showing any signs of emotional distress.

4. Pressure to avoid crying:

· Men may face societal expectations to be stoic and not to cry, as crying is sometimes associated with weakness.

This can make it challenging for men to openly express their emotions or seek emotional support.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Nobody wants you to talk about your struggles:

· There may be societal pressure for men to appear strong and invulnerable, which can limit their willingness to share their struggles, fears, or emotional pain with others.

6. Traditional gender roles:

· Traditional gender roles in Ghana, as in many societies, can reinforce specific expectations for men and women.