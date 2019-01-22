While consuming a healthy, balanced diet, drinking lots of water, exercising regularly and avoiding alcohol and cigarettes is the best way to get your body in shape for conceiving, there are some foods which are said to boost (or at least optimize) your fertility.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods that boost fertility in women.

1.Pear

Pear provides is rich in vitamin E which is an essential fertility nutrient as it helps to regulate both ovulation and the production of cervical mucus. It is also a perfect source of unsaturated fats which are essential for healthy hormone functioning.

2.Honey

Honey has been considered a fertility food for centuries and is incredibly rich in the minerals and amino acids that nourish the reproductive system and stimulate ovarian function.

3.Oysters

It is the abundance of zinc found in this seafood delicacy that gives it its fertility-boosting qualities and that is why oysters are recommended for such course.

4.Garlic

Garlic also contains vitamin B6 which helps to regulate hormones and strengthens the immune system.

5.Spinach

Spinach is rich in iron and folic acid which is important in facilitating regular, healthy ova production and helping to prevent neural tube defects during early pregnancy.