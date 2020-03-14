A 33-year old mathematics tutor of the Sawla Senior High School in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah Region has been dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for allegedly raping one of his female students.

The dismissal of Ernest Ocloo followed a letter by the directorates of education in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District as well as the Savannah Region, recommending the action.

Signed by the GES Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa and copied the sector Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the letter read in part: "Mr. Ernest Ocloo has been involved in sexual misconduct with several female students of Sawla Senior High School. He admitted to having sexual intercourse with a female student in the staff common room on the 11th of November, 2019 and claimed it was consensual."

According to the letter, Ernest Ocloo is in the habit of harassing female students in the school following his open admission that he took another female student to pass the night in his room in town but denied they had sex.

"By recent practice and precedent, such misconduct is punishable with termination of appointment. Management therefore recommends that the appointment of Mr. Ernest Ocloo should be terminated in line with section 63(iii) (b)(vi) page 86 as contained the code of conduct for Teachers and other workers of the Ghana Education Service...

"It is the expectation of Management that this will act as a deterrence to all staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) that such conduct will not be countenanced," the letter cautioned.

Ocloo who doubles as the entertainment master of the school is alleged to have had several rounds of sex with the victim, 19 years ( name withheld) until she collapsed and was rushed to the Sawla Polyclinic.

The headteacher of the school later lodged a complaint with the Police in Sawla leading to the arrest of Mr Ocloo.