He is a member of the Democratic Party and has served as United States Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.
Mr. Biden has served in public life for around a half-century.
He is contesting Donald Trump in the 2020 election to become the 46th president of the United States of America.
The former vice president is currently leading Trump in the polls according to the provisional results in the public.
The Democratic presidential nominee leads the race for the presidency with 253 electoral votes. President Trump has 213 electoral votes.
According to CNN, it's still too close to call in six states: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.
Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.
But before Joe Biden is declared eventual winner and president of the US or otherwise, Pulse.com.gh has some interesting facts about him.
- He lost his first wife and an infant daughter in a car accident in 1972, and in 2015, his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer.
- He would be the oldest president in history at his inauguration, at age 78.
- Mr. Biden was born in Scranton, Pa., in 1942, and moved to Delaware as a child. As a politician, he has maintained close political ties to both states.
- Mr. Biden was a six-term senator from Delaware first elected in 1972.
- He was the 47th vice president of the United States.
- He sought the Democratic nomination for president in 1988 and 2008.
- He became the fifth-youngest U.S. senator in history as well as Delaware's longest-serving senator.