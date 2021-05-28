Absa Bank supports ten schools with PPEs to fight covid-19

The items included 10,000 litre Polytanks, mechanized veronica buckets, bundles of tissue paper, hand sanitizers and liquid soaps as well as nose masks among others.

At a short ceremony held in Accra to kick off the distribution of the items to the selected schools, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank said, the bank will continue to be a force for good in society especially in these challenging times and provide support to alleviate the burden the pandemic has placed on many , especially the vulnerable..

“As a bank that has been playing a shaping role in our society, we remain committed to supporting the fight against the pandemic. The support for these schools is therefore to complement efforts being undertaken by school authorities to keep our students safe, curtail the spread of the virus and to help consolidate the progress we are making as a country,” said Mrs. Essilfuah Tamakloe.

The beneficiary schools are Bolgatanga Anglican Primary School (Upper East), Manhyia K.O. Cluster of Schools (Ashanti), Nanton Basic School (Northern Region), Nwawasua M/A Basic School (Brong Ahafo Region) and the Methodist Health Training Institute (Eastern Region).

The rest are Agate Senior High School (Volta Region), Omankorpe Community School (Greater Accra), Adiembra Senior High School (Western Region), St. Mary Catholic Girls (Central Region) and Tarkwa Catholic Basic School (Western Region).

Support to the fight against COVID-19

According to Mrs. Tamakloe, Absa Bank has committed over GHc2 million towards direct COVID-19 relief initiatives, including donations to the National Trust Fund, frontline workers and health facilities from the onset of the pandemic.