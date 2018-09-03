Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

2.8 million Ghanaians are living in extreme poverty – Report


World Poverty Clock 2.8 million Ghanaians are living in extreme poverty – Report

This means that over 2.8 million Ghanaians are living below the global poverty line of a $1.9 spending a day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A report by the World Poverty Clock has indicated that more than 2.8 million Ghanaians are living in extreme poverty.

This represents about 10 percent of the entire population of the country.

This means that over 2.8 million Ghanaians are living below the global poverty line of a $1.9 spending a day.

The report added that real-time data projections show that about 28 Ghanaians escape extreme poverty every hour, giving the country a fairly positive rank on the continent and in the world.

READ ALSO: TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday

However, the report adds that Ghana is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Goal 1 of ending poverty in all forms by 2030.

The report shows that Ethiopia is the only African country that is on the same level as Ghana as of August 2018. It is expected that both countries will be able to reduce extreme poverty to at least 3% of their respective populations.

play

 

Ghana was the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to reduce poverty by half, as expected by the Millennium Development Goal 1.

But a large number of its people still live in extreme poverty. Most of these people live in the rural areas. Those in the urban areas who suffer extreme poverty have a challenge accessing better infrastructure in the country.

Other features of extreme poverty in rural areas include low income, social exclusion, and high vulnerability to disasters and diseases.

The report also showed that a cursory mapping of the extreme poverty trends in Ghana indicates a gradual decline over the past decade.

READ ALSO: Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare

Between 1991 and 2014, poverty levels had dropped by over 50%.

As of 2014, 24% of Ghana’s population, representing 6.4 million people, were considered poor.

This achievement has been attributed to the various social and pro-poor interventions by successive governments. However, experts have said that these may amount to nothing if the government does not reverse the rising unemployment situation and increasing cost of living.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has overtaken India to become the leading country in extreme poverty in the world.

The oil-rich country has been marked red as being in danger of not meeting the SDG target as the number of persons living in extreme poverty keeps soaring.

READ ALSO:  Fuel prices to remain stable in September

87 million of its 197 million population, are reported to be living in extreme poverty, with at least 5 people becoming extremely poor every hour.

Other countries in the league with Nigeria that show rising level of extreme poverty are Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, South Sudan, Chad, Niger, Angola, Central African Republic and Zambia,

The data however shows that South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan, Eritrea, Libya, Mali, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Benin, Togo, Guinea, Guinea Bissau are currently not on target of meeting the SDG goal given their current extreme poverty escape rate.

The report found that in Gabon, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia, less than 3% of their respective populations lived in extreme poverty.

There are currently over 630 million people living in extreme poverty all over the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Volkswagen In Ghana: VW plant to be set up by last quarter of 2018 – Pius Hadzide Volkswagen In Ghana VW plant to be set up by last quarter of 2018 – Pius Hadzide
Competition From VW: Kantanka Automobile says it is not scared of competition Competition From VW Kantanka Automobile says it is not scared of competition
Oil Marketing Companies threaten to SACK 4000 workers Oil Marketing Companies threaten to SACK 4000 workers
Infrastructure Development: Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed Infrastructure Development Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed
VW In Ghana: Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare VW In Ghana Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare
Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Monday

Recommended Videos

Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
Volkswagen: Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana Volkswagen Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana
Business News: Consolidated Bank to sack 700 staff of Beige Bank from Monday Business News Consolidated Bank to sack 700 staff of Beige Bank from Monday



Top Articles

1 Infrastructure Development Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion Sinohydro...bullet
2 Financial Crisis? TV Africa to suspend on-air programs from Mondaybullet
3 Bank Collapse Directors and Managers assets must be seized – Acebullet
4 Oil Marketing Companies threaten to SACK 4000 workersbullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Mining Bauxite Sinohydro clears path at Atewa Forest bauxite...bullet
7 Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to remain stable in Septemberbullet
8 CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of...bullet
9 McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick...bullet
10 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

File Photo
Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
 Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu
Ghana Police Service Policeman to sue IGP for ‘ignoring’ court order to reinstate him
Industrialisation Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana
Initial Public Offering MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO