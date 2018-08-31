Pulse.com.gh logo
Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare


VW In Ghana Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare

A former Member of Parliament (MP) of Adenta Constituency Kojo Adu Asare said it is good news for a car manufacturing giant to establish an assembling plant in Ghana.

A former Member of Parliament (MP) of Adenta Constituency Kojo Adu Asare has said that the government must ensure local interest is guarded in the planned move by German car manufacturer VW to establish an assembling plant in Ghana.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, Mr Adu Asare said it is good news for a car manufacturing giant to establish an assembling plant in Ghana.

He said that this will be a massive boost for Ghana’s economy but local interest must be guarded by the government.

“When it comes to matters of employment generation, you cannot only expect that it should come from your country. Sometimes it is important to bring into your country technology that is not available. VW is a brand that has stood the test of time over the years. It will take a while for people to build interest in the quality of Kantanka.  Kantanka is making some progress anyway but they should be allowed to grow through the processes. VW coming to Ghana is a plus. We should tighten the agreement we will have with them such that we benefit greatly as well,” he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel revealed that VW is likely to set up an assembling plant in Ghana.

She said this on Thursday at a joint press conference with the Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo when she paid a one-day working visit to the West African state.

She said other German giants in pharmaceutical and technology are to also invest in the Ghanaian economy to support the government’s ‘Ghana beyond aid agenda’.

The terms for the agreement are yet to be made public, but some Ghanaians have kicked against it.

They argue that the move may lead to the annihilation of local car manufacturer Katanka.

