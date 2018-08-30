Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Germany may put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana


Industrialisation Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana

When the agreement is signed, it will involve German car manufacturing giants Volkswagen.

  • Published:
play

The Ghana and Germany governments are likely to sign an agreement on Thursday that will see the setting up of a car manufacturing plant in the West African country.

When the agreement is signed, it will involve German car manufacturing giants Volkswagen.

President Akufo-Addo made this revelation when he received German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Flagstaff House.

The German leader is on a day’s visit to Ghana to hold discussions with her Ghanaian counterpart on migration, trade, and investment.

READ ALSO: MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO

She is accompanied by a Federal Minister and a high-level business delegation.

Merkel would later join a panel discussion on a €100million compact agreement for Africa which Ghana will be a beneficiary.

This is the first visit of a German Chancellor since 2004. She is expected to visit Nigeria and Senegal from Ghana.

The German Chancellor in an address to journalists and representatives of the two governments described Ghana as a “vanguard” of democracy and political stability.

She added that even though Ghana is seen as one of the peaceful countries in Africa, there was room for improvement in the country’s fight against corruption.

READ ALSO: MPs lose GHc2K on salary after Ofori-Atta’s 35% income tax implementation

She said her country will work together with the Akufo-Addo led government in the fight against corruption, adding Ghana has made progress since the coming into power of the NPP government.

President Akufo-Addo on his part said Merkel could not have come at a better time when Ghana is committed to democracy, respect for human rights.

President admitted however that drug and human trafficking still remain a major challenge in the West African country which needed wider global collaboration to nip the canker in the bud.

He also spoke about the attempts by his government to build a strong economy to improve the standards of living of the citizens.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Initial Public Offering: MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO Initial Public Offering MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO
Paying Taxes: MPs lose GHc2K on salary after Ofori-Atta’s 35% income tax implementation Paying Taxes MPs lose GHc2K on salary after Ofori-Atta’s 35% income tax implementation
Banking In Ghana: adb gets new Board of Directors Banking In Ghana adb gets new Board of Directors
Ted Talk: Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu Ted Talk Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu
Automobile: Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana Automobile Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana
GNPC Property Acquisition: $7.5m building acquisition was transparent GNPC Property Acquisition $7.5m building acquisition was transparent

Recommended Videos

Passion Air Ghana: Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana Passion Air Ghana Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana
Business News: Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living Business News Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living
Otuo Acheampong: ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst Otuo Acheampong ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst



Top Articles

1 McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90kbullet
2 Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% –...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’...bullet
5 Collapsed Banks Customers worried about inaccessibility of cash...bullet
6 Bank of Ghana BoG makes major changes at top management levelbullet
7 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Databank says it is not into commercial...bullet
9 Ted Talk Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsubullet
10 Banking In Ghana adb gets new Board of Directorsbullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing
Some small scale miners busily eroding the soil to extract gold
Illegal Mining Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers
Social Media Week All you need to know about 2018 social media week
Bank Mergers IMF welcomes clean-up of banking sector