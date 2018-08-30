news

The Ghana and Germany governments are likely to sign an agreement on Thursday that will see the setting up of a car manufacturing plant in the West African country.

When the agreement is signed, it will involve German car manufacturing giants Volkswagen.

President Akufo-Addo made this revelation when he received German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Flagstaff House.

The German leader is on a day’s visit to Ghana to hold discussions with her Ghanaian counterpart on migration, trade, and investment.

She is accompanied by a Federal Minister and a high-level business delegation.

Merkel would later join a panel discussion on a €100million compact agreement for Africa which Ghana will be a beneficiary.

This is the first visit of a German Chancellor since 2004. She is expected to visit Nigeria and Senegal from Ghana.

The German Chancellor in an address to journalists and representatives of the two governments described Ghana as a “vanguard” of democracy and political stability.

She added that even though Ghana is seen as one of the peaceful countries in Africa, there was room for improvement in the country’s fight against corruption.

She said her country will work together with the Akufo-Addo led government in the fight against corruption, adding Ghana has made progress since the coming into power of the NPP government.

President Akufo-Addo on his part said Merkel could not have come at a better time when Ghana is committed to democracy, respect for human rights.

President admitted however that drug and human trafficking still remain a major challenge in the West African country which needed wider global collaboration to nip the canker in the bud.

He also spoke about the attempts by his government to build a strong economy to improve the standards of living of the citizens.